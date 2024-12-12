President Ali accepts letters of credence from Greek Ambassador

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, formally accepted the Letters of Credence from the new Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) to Guyana, His Excellency Theodore N. Tsakiris, during a ceremony at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The meeting centered on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. President Ali highlighted the longstanding historical ties and shared values that connect Guyana and Greece, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The President also outlined Guyana’s commitment to a multifaceted approach to development, ensuring that growth is sustainable and benefits future generations.

The Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was present at the ceremony, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in fostering international partnerships.

The event marked a step forward in the relationship between Guyana and Greece, reaffirming both nations’ dedication to working together for mutual progress.