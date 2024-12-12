News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali accepts letters of credence from Greek Ambassador
President Dr. Irfaan Ali accepted the credentials of Greece’s new Ambassador to Guyana His Excellency Theodore N. Tsakiris
President Dr. Irfaan Ali accepted the credentials of Greece’s new Ambassador to Guyana His Excellency Theodore N. Tsakiris

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, formally accepted the Letters of Credence from the new Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) to Guyana, His Excellency Theodore N. Tsakiris, during a ceremony at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.
The meeting centered on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. President Ali highlighted the longstanding historical ties and shared values that connect Guyana and Greece, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
The President also outlined Guyana’s commitment to a multifaceted approach to development, ensuring that growth is sustainable and benefits future generations.
The Honourable Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was present at the ceremony, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in fostering international partnerships.
The event marked a step forward in the relationship between Guyana and Greece, reaffirming both nations’ dedication to working together for mutual progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.