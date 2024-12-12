Workers to benefit from $5B workforce investment by GuySuCo

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) announced the signing of a historic three-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026. This milestone agreement marks the first multi-year contract between GuySuCo and GAWU since the Union’s recognition in 1976.

The CLA includes significant increases in wages, salaries, and fringe benefits for three key bargaining units: field, factory, and factory-type employees. It also extends to piece-rated and time-rated workers, as well as field foremen/forewomen and field superintendents.

Under the terms of the agreement, workers will benefit from annual increases of 10 per cent in 2024, 8 per cent in 2025, and 9 per cent in 2026. Retroactive increases for 2024 will be disbursed in December 2024, with the new rates taking effect from January 2025. Over the three-year period, these adjustments will amount to a cumulative increase of just over 29 per cent, representing a $5 billion investment in the workforce.

Both GuySuCo and GAWU expressed satisfaction with this mutually beneficial agreement, highlighting its significance for workers in the sugar industry. They also extended their gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its facilitation and support in achieving this important milestone, which aims to enhance the livelihoods of sugar workers across the country.