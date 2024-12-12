Private Sector Commission engages with GECOM on election preparations

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) held a significant meeting with the Chairperson and Chief Election Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on December 6, 2024 to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections. The meeting served as a platform to reinforce GECOM’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, while addressing crucial issues that influence the electoral system in Guyana.

During the discussions, key topics such as electoral integrity, legislative amendments, continuous registration, and the voting process were explored. The PSC expressed confidence in GECOM’s systems, affirming their robustness and dedication to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the PSC’s satisfaction with the administration of the National Register of Registrants, particularly regarding any amendments to the list. The Commission emphasised its ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing Guyana’s electoral system.

As a pivotal stakeholder, the PSC advocates for measures that promote inclusivity, transparency, and accountability within the electoral framework. The Commission stressed the importance of continuous dialogue among political parties, civil society, and GECOM, urging that any proposed changes be thoroughly assessed and implemented in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The PSC extended its gratitude to GECOM officials for their co-operation and for reiterating the Commission’s role in fostering a democratic process that accurately reflects the will of all Guyanese. This collaboration signals a proactive approach towards ensuring a fair electoral landscape as the country gears up for its forthcoming elections.