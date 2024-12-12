First Avianca flight lands in Guyana, opens path for new opportunities

Guyana’s aviation industry reached a historic milestone on December 11, 2024, as Colombian airline Avianca inaugurated its first direct flight to the country. The much-anticipated service landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), carrying 29 passengers on its inbound journey, and departed with 113 passengers bound for Colombia.

This new direct route is expected to strengthen ties between Guyana and Colombia, facilitating tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. Passengers aboard the inaugural flight were welcomed with commemorative Guyana-branded tokens, courtesy of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), highlighting the importance of this landmark event.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, expressed his enthusiasm for the service, stating, “This will further strengthen bilateral ties between Guyana and Colombia.” He also reiterated the government’s dedication to investing in airport infrastructure to enhance Guyana’s connectivity and accessibility.

The addition of Avianca Airlines is seen as a significant step in elevating Guyana’s international standing, opening up new economic and collaborative opportunities with Colombia and beyond. The service is expected to create avenues for partnerships across various sectors and enhance the flow of goods and services between the two nations.

Operating three times a week with an Airbus A320 aircraft, Avianca’s flights contribute to the growing list of international connections available from Guyana, which now include destinations such as Houston, St. Lucia, London, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Colombia. This growth in connectivity underscores Guyana’s emergence as a key player in regional and international travel.

The launch of Avianca’s service marks a pivotal moment in Guyana’s aviation landscape, promising enhanced economic prospects and fostering closer regional ties.