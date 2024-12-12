News Archives
17 ranks certified as drone pilots in inaugural GDF drone course
Participants were trained to inspect drones for airworthiness, conduct environmental assessments for drone activities and to navigate, using advanced systems
SEVENTEEN soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have successfully completed the force’s inaugural Grade Three Drone Pilot Course, earning certification as drone pilots.

The five-week training, facilitated by the Drone Unit at Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, equipped participants with essential knowledge and practical skills in drone technology, operation, care, and maintenance. The course, the first of its kind in the GDF, prepares these ranks to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance missions, significantly enhancing the force’s operational capability.

The comprehensive training programme covered critical topics, including rules, regulations, and best practices for safe drone operations. Participants were trained to inspect drones for airworthiness, conduct environmental assessments for drone activities, and navigate using advanced systems. Additionally, they demonstrated emergency response procedures, identified safe and no-fly zones, and applied appropriate sensors and flight settings to ensure mission- success. Practical sessions also included advanced drone manoeuvres, allowing soldiers to hone their operational skills.

Colonel Administration and Quartering, Commander Roger Nurse, commended the soldiers for their dedication and achievement, noting the significance of being the first cohort to complete this groundbreaking programme. He encouraged the ranks to continue learning and researching advancements in drone technology, emphasising that their education does not end with the course’s completion. Commander Nurse also reminded participants to prioritise the care, maintenance, and proper handling of the equipment during their duties.

Lance Corporal Mark Trotman of the 31 Special Forces Squadron earned the distinction of Best Graduating Student, while Private Jyrom Elliot of the Guyana National Reserve received the Runner-Up award.

This inaugural training programme represents a major step forward in modernising the GDF’s operations. By leveraging drone technology, the force is better equipped to address national security challenges, conduct surveillance missions, and ensure the safety and security of Guyana’s borders.

