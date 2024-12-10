Anti-corruption, human rights efforts reaching new heights

– PM Phillips, Minister Teixeira outline plethora of initiatives geared at strengthening systems, improving lives of all Guyanese

TAKING a ‘whole-of-society’ approach, Guyana has been making significant progress in combating corruption and promoting human rights, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s position on Monday, while addressing the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Expo held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), at Liliendaal.

He said that the strengthening of initiatives that uphold human rights and fight corruption in society remains at the centre of the government’s work.

“Our government is prepared and continues to work [through] the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance to ensure that we protect the human rights of all Guyanese, that we respect all the international organisations pertaining to the observance and promotion of human rights,” he told the gathering of stakeholders from several agencies and organisations.

The government, the Prime Minister said, is not only promoting multiagency collaboration, but is also working with all partners, highlighting the importance of local advocacy for human rights and combating corruption.

“Grassroots movements, NGOs [non-governmental organisations], the private sector play important roles in promoting awareness and fighting for justice,” he said.

Guyana’s approach to combating corruption is strategically aligned with its commitment to human rights.

The government emphasises the importance of linking human rights initiatives to anti-corruption efforts, ensuring that policies and legal frameworks are strengthened to tackle corruption effectively.

“It is interesting that we link human rights and the work that we are doing in that area with anti-corruption activities in Guyana,” Phillips said.

STRENGTHENING AGENCIES, ENHANCED TRAINING

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, in her address said that Guyana has set out on an ambitious venture, and though the ministry is small, it has successfully been able to host several training programmes and workshops, all aimed at building recognition of human rights and combating corruption.

Pointing out the links between human rights and corruption, Teixeira explained: “We felt we needed to show the interconnection between corruption and human rights, and the way in which corruption can diminish a country’s democratic institutions…programmes and work and resources that are meant for the taxpayers and the poor and the vulnerable.”

She added: “For every dollar that is taken by whether greasing the palm or whatever bribe, this takes away money and resources from communities.”

With continuous efforts being made to enhance training and promote awareness, Minister Teixeira noted that not only has Guyana been able to advance its works across several agencies but it has also set a benchmark in the region, being the only country to establish an annual conference on human rights and anti-corruption, and offer training and certification in International Human Rights Law and other training courses.

“We’ve also created a fact sheet that describes Guyana’s anti-corruption framework. We have a national monitoring mechanism for reporting and follow up to our human rights conventions. We also have the national stakeholders’ forum,” she added.

Looking at Guyana’s progress through a wider lens, Teixeira noted that the country has come a long way from once being one of the poorest countries in the hemisphere to now boasting of massive transformation.

She said: “Our democratic governance has become better, more inclusive, more participatory; we have much to celebrate and we shouldn’t be shy or apologetic about it.

“From one of the poorest countries in the hemisphere to a country on the move and able to not only psychically transform our country, but also strengthen human rights and increasing equitable access to these rights.”

The two-day expo which is being held under the theme: “Building Resilience: Safeguarding human rights and combating corruption,” is the third of its kind being held in Guyana and the only one in the region.

The event coincides with two crucial international observances: International Day against Corruption (December 9), and the International Day for Human Rights (December 10).

With over 40 exhibitors and several agencies collaborating, the expo ratifies Guyana’s commitment to honouring its oath to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, as well as the Inter-American Convention against Corruption, which is the oldest global anti-corruption treaty.