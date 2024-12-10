10% pay increase for Public Servants in 2024, 8% in 2025

– Pay adjustments target wage gaps, new allowances for academic qualifications announced

President Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a 10% retroactive salary increase for public servants, effective January 2024, followed by an 8% salary hike in 2025, as part of a comprehensive package aimed at improving public sector wages and benefits.

The Head of State made this announcement on Tuesday at the annual Police Christmas Breakfast at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, confirming that the new wage deal will be formalized through an agreement with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

He emphasized that the two-year arrangement could amount to a cumulative salary increase of up to 35% over the last four years.

“We are about to sign an agreement with the public service union. This year’s increase will be retroactively applied from January by 10%, and in 2025, public servants will receive an additional 8% raise,” President Ali stated.

Pay Adjustments by Service Length

Addressing wage disparities, President Ali announced adjustments targeting civil servants based on years of service.

GS1 to GS6 employees with four years of service will be moved to the midpoint of their pay scale, resulting in increases of up to 13% for some public servants

GS1 to GS6 employees with a minimum of eight years or more will be moved to the maximum of their scale, seeing raises of up to 26%.

Qualification Allowances & Additional Benefits

From January 1, 2025, new monthly qualification allowances will be introduced:

$15,000 for ACCA holders

$22,000 for Master’s degree holders

$32,000 for PhD holders

Additionally, uniform allowances will increase by $5,000 annually for health workers and $10,000 annually for all public servants. Housing and station allowances for joint services officers will also be enhanced.

President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises.

“Our commitment to what we said in the manifesto is not only unquestioned but surpassed in every single instance,” he declared.

The announcement has been well received by public service employees and unions, who have long pushed for better wages and improved working conditions.

The government views these measures as critical to boosting morale, retaining talent, and strengthening the efficiency of public service