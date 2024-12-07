ANUG Chairman admits to two-year suspension for medical misconduct

Dr. Mark France, the Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), has acknowledged his involvement in a case of medical malpractice that led to a two-year suspension from practicing medicine.

This revelation came during his party’s press conference on Friday, when questioned about his culpability in a 2016 medical misconduct case.

He confirmed: “That is what I am saying. It was misconduct.” However, he refrained from providing specific details about the incident.

Dr. France disclosed that the Medical Council found him responsible for the misconduct, resulting in his inability to practice medicine from 2016 to 2018. He mentioned that Justice Jo Ann Barlow presided over the case.

Attempting to minimise the significance of the issue, Dr. France stated, “It is a matter that has been laid to rest. The issue was left in the past.”

He emphasised that the matter had been resolved. However, an anonymous source familiar with the situation suggested that the case was more severe than portrayed.

This admission of professional misconduct by Dr. France appears to contradict his recent criticisms of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Just days ago, he had strongly criticised GECOM for allegedly allowing a joinder list MP to occupy a seat in the National Assembly for over a year. Dr. France had claimed that this situation had “serious implications” for Guyana’s Parliament.