New Monkey Mountain Secondary School to cater for 300 children

-will ease congestion at Paramakatoi Secondary, Minister Manickchand says

MINISTER of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday while visiting the construction site for the Monkey Mountain Secondary School revealed that when completed, the new school will see some 250 to 300 students being catered for to ease the congestion at other secondary schools in Region Eight.

In a live broadcast to her Facebook page, she noted that this school will house students from Monkey Mountain and two neighbouring villages, Tusseneng and Taruka.

She stated that children from those villages currently attend the Paramakatoi Secondary School which according to her is “bursting at the seams.”

“Now two things happen there, Paramakatoi is bursting at the seams because these kids are all over there and they have to fly them over and they really don’t get to come home and see their parents and so on,” she said.

Further to this, on completion of this school, she stated that these children will be able to stay closer to their families and go to school with love and nurturing from home.

According to the education minister, she is looking forward to the project being completed and added that it is a nine-month one which should be further along.

To this end, Manickchand stated the Ministry will be meeting with the contractors soon to address same.

Among amenities, the minister said the school will have not only classrooms but laboratories, a head teacher’s office and even a small dormitory to take off the children from Tusseneng and Taruka.

Further to this, Manickchand stated that this is one of 16 secondary schools currently being built in the Hinterland region.

The sod was turned for the $208 million school in July of this year and forms part of a larger allocation of some $407,659,560 for the construction of secondary schools in Region Eight.