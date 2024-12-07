Prison Service, CPCE launch historic prison trade instructor training programme

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS), in collaboration with the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), has officially launched a groundbreaking Prison Trade Instructor Training Programme aimed at enhancing the skills of prison officers involved in prisoner training. This initiative, the first of its kind in Guyana, was inaugurated on Thursday in the conference room of the CPCE.

The programme’s inaugural cohort comprises 30 prison officers tasked with equipping inmates with vocational and technical skills to aid their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Director of CPCE, Dr. Julie Jailall, commended the collaboration and emphasized the transformative power of education. “This programme reflects our commitment to advancing professional development and improving the capacity of instructors to deliver technical and vocational education that not only meets accredited standards but also serves as a vehicle for the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates,” Dr. Jailall stated.

Programme coordinator Ryan Samaroo highlighted the broader societal impact of the training. “This is not merely a training initiative; it is an investment in the future of our society. The skills you will gain will uplift your professional practice and contribute to the larger goal of transforming the lives of those under your instruction,” he said.

Acting Deputy Director of the GPS, Kevin Pilgrim, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme and its alignment with the prison service’s focus on correctional reform. He noted that the training equips officers with the tools necessary for internal prisoner training while providing opportunities for professional development.

“Through this programme, we aim to meet current needs and improve public confidence in the prison system. Our 2024 training module emphasizes ensuring employees have the necessary skills for proficiency in their roles,” Pilgrim added.

Pilgrim further explained that the GPS Training Board identified training needs within the organization to improve skill sets, introduce new concepts, and enhance job-specific knowledge. This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly improve overall work performance within the prison system.

Tracy Shamshudeen, Head of the Prison Service Training Board, highlighted the board’s efforts to create management structures that encourage officers to capitalize on training opportunities. “We are simultaneously working with the Prison Directorate to enhance officers’ personal competencies through local, regional, and international training,” she said.

This collaborative programme between the GPS and CPCE marks a significant step forward in advancing correctional reform, highlighting the critical role of education and professional development in transforming lives and strengthening societal reintegration efforts.