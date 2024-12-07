One Communications joins ‘Energy Conference’ as exclusive private sector partner for essay competition

THE Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) has announced that One Communications is its exclusive private sector partner for the inaugural essay competition endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

According to a press release, launched on October 14, 2024, the competition allows for all Guyanese secondary school students countrywide to participate across three categories.

The full details on the topics and other components are available using this link: https://guyanaenergy.gy/post?slug=us10000-scholarship-up-for-grabs-as-guyana-energyconference-launches-inaugural-essay-competition-for-secondary-school-students.

Notably, the essay competition offers an opportunity to inspire young minds to explore the rapidly evolving energy sector and its impact on Guyana’s future.

As a demonstration of the Guyana Energy Conference’s commitment to the development of Guyana’s youth beyond this competition, the Chairman, Anthony Whyte will be awarding a US$10,000 scholarship to the first-place winner in Category Three: Form Five and CAPE students.

“We are also pleased to announce that One Communications will be generously providing cash prizes and devices for all categories,” the Energy Conference said.

The telecommunications giant would be offering a US$1,000 cash prize for first place winners for all categories, US$500 and an iPad for second place winners for all categories, and US$250 and a mobile phone for third place winners for all categories.

One Communications will also join the secretariat in awarding all prizes to the winners on February 18, 2025, during day one of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

In brief remarks, Whyte expressed heartfelt appreciation for One Communications’ support, noting that it demonstrates the company’s commitment to the empowerment of Guyana’s youth.

He said: “The Guyana Energy Conference is pleased to work alongside One Communications on this initiative which strives to unleash the creativity and ingenuity of our young leaders. Providing this platform where the diversity of their ideas and voices are celebrated is not only crucial, but ensures we are

doing our part in inspiring tomorrow’s leaders to keep sustainable development top of mind from today.”

Diangelly Singh, Marketing Manager of One Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the activity.

“As a company committed to fostering innovation and education, we are thrilled to partner with the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo on this groundbreaking initiative. Supporting our youth as they explore the dynamic energy sector aligns with our mission to empower future leaders through meaningful opportunities. We are proud to contribute to this competition and excited to see the brilliance and creativity of Guyana’s secondary school students,” she said.