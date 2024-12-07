20 more Lethem families get new homes

ANOTHER 20 families from the border town of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were officially handed the keys to their new homes under the Lethem Housing Support Programme.

The newly constructed houses, each measuring 550 square feet, feature two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen area, and washroom facilities. The beneficiaries were presented with their keys during a simple ceremony held at their respective homes in Culvert City and the new ‘Tract CHPA’ (Poke Bridge) Housing Scheme.

On this occasion, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, was joined by Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen; Regional Vice-Chairman Bertie Xavier, and other officials.

Each home, valued at approximately $3 million, includes $1 million in support provided by the Ministry of Housing and Water in the form of clay bricks and timber. The remaining $2 million is financed through mortgages from financial institutions.

One of the beneficiaries, Mark Kowlessar, expressed his gratitude, noting, “This is a great benefit to me and my family; it would help [us] a lot because we don’t have to pay rent.”

Similarly, Joy Atkinson, who has been paying rent for several years, expressed her happiness, stating that her new home will provide a stable environment for her and her son.

Another beneficiary, Eros Wong, also applauded the initiative, describing it as a sustainable approach to affordable homeownership. He remarked, “This is my first house, and I’m very thankful for it.”

The Lethem Housing Support Programme is the brainchild of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, targeting 600 low-income families with affordable housing solutions.

Construction of the first 100 homes are at various stages, with 49 families, including today’s recipients, now officially homeowners.

Minister Croal said that 39 additional homes will be completed by the end of the month, and the remaining homes in the new year.

He emphasised that the programme was designed to addresses challenges faced by residents in older housing areas such as Tabatinga and Culvert City, where many individuals have struggled to build homes independently.

“It also caters for the new housing development at Poke Bridge. We have outgrown the Lethem Central area, and this is a new housing development where persons have already started construction,” the minister said.

He also highlighted that significant infrastructure work has already been completed in the area including utilities. (Ministry of Housing and Water)