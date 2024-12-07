‘Multilateral cooperation has reached new levels’

-outgoing Chinese Ambassador highlights

WHILE Guyana and China established diplomatic ties over 50 years ago, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan highlighted that significant progress has been made in practical cooperation between the two countries over the last few years.

The Ambassador made these remarks recently during a farewell reception held in her honour. Her time serving as China’s Ambassador to Guyana has come to an end.

Reflecting on the progress of China-Guyana relations over the past three years, Ambassador Guo noted that it was in the last year that there was a leap forward in advancing relations between the two countries.

She added that people-to-people exchanges have achieved “leapfrog development” as she highlighted that the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Housing and Water, Minister of Natural Resources and the Chief of Defence Staff all visited China along with delegations.

The Chinese diplomat said that the delegations from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Jiangsu Province also visited Guyana.

“Nearly 300 trainees participated in 21 bilateral and multilateral training programmes, making a remarkable advancement compared with previous years. Practical cooperation between China and Guyana has made significant progress,” she told the gathering.

Against this backdrop, she further revealed that in the first half of 2024, bilateral trade reached some $800 million, reflecting a 31 per cent year-on-year increase.

Among several projects China is involved in here, the outgoing ambassador highlighted that the first box girder of the new Demerara Bridge was successfully installed, contracts for the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar photovoltaic programme and the New Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge project were signed and the construction of the China-Guyana friendship Joe Veira Park Project commenced smoothly.

Further, the six regional hospital projects are nearing completion and the precision Farming practice in Rice Production project funded under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) – China South-South Cooperation program concluded successfully.

She affirmed, “Multilateral cooperation has reached new levels.”

Looking back at the past three years, Ambassador Guo stated that there are three key reflections on the development of China-Guyana relations.

The first of these, she said is confidence as the relationship between the two countries is rooted in a profound historical and political foundation.

The second, the Ambassador highlighted is determination as both China and Guyana adhere to people-centred development, with economies mutually complementary and opportunity-filled.

The third key reflection, she said is patience as she proffered that the road ahead may be filled with challenges. Still, she believes with patience, mutual trust, goodwill and a shared commitment to progress, any obstacles will be surmounted to achieve new triumphs.

The Ambassador further said: “No matter where I go, Guyana will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will remain committed to advancing China-Guyana relations.