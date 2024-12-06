News Archives
Defence, security cooperation take centre stage
Front

–during discussions between President Ali and US Southern Command

 

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Thursday, visited the United States Southern Command, where discussions centred on defence and security cooperation.
The President was accompanied by National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia; Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan; Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency Colonel Sheldon Howell, and Guyana’s Defence attaché to the US Colonel Julius Skeete.
Also at the meeting were: United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole D. Theriot; ADM Alvin Holsey, Combatant Commander; Lt General Evan Pettus Military Deputy Commander; Major General Julie Nethercot, Chief of Staff; and Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, Civilian Deputy to the Commander and Foreign Policy Advisor (Office of the President)

