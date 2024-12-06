Substantial progress being made to register citizens for $100,000 cash grant

–those unable to register would still receive their grants, Jagdeo affirms

–says registration will not be conducted overseas, eligible persons must be in Guyana to register

ADDRESSING concerns surrounding the registration and distribution of the $100,000 cash grant, Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday affirmed that any person who was unable to register during the ongoing exercise would receive their funds subsequently.

The PPP General Secretary, during his weekly press conference, said that the government is focused on registering citizens in the hinterland communities and those on the coast in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which is the country’s largest populated region. Pensioners and public service workers are also being registered.

He said: “They have substantially completed the registration exercise in Region Nine, and already started distributing cheques there. They have substantially completed the exercise in Region One and Region Eight. The schedule for Region Seven will be announced shortly, and the schedule for Region Four (East Coast, East Bank and Georgetown) are all out at this point in time.”

The Ministry of Finance, Jagdeo said, is aiming to have the exercise completed in these regions (Four, One [Barima-Waini], Seven [Cuyuni-Mazaruni] Eight [Potaro-Siparuni], and Nine [Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo]), within the next four weeks.

He reiterated that citizens who have not registered during the identified periods in the administrative regions will not be left out of the distribution exercise.

“I want people to understand, even if they miss the registration exercise that’s taking place within a defined time period in their communities, they’re not going to miss out on the resources.

“I know people are concerned about their ability to get registered, so I want them to understand that the government is taking their concerns seriously, but it is a huge undertaking,” Jagdeo added.

Acknowledging the challenges of the process, he sought to remind persons of the magnitude of this undertaking, and noted that the Ministry of Finance has set up a mechanism to ensure that people can give feedback as the process unfolds.

“Hopefully, they can improve the process of registration of people,” the PPP General Secretary related.

Regarding persons who might be in shut-ins or otherwise unable to travel to register, the government will be examining an exercise to take enumerators to them, thus ensuring that all can be registered and benefit.

He clarified, too, that there is no overseas registration for Guyanese who are living abroad, though they are eligible. Jagdeo explained that citizens must be in Guyana to register.

“We are not going to be conducting registration exercises abroad; they have to be done right here in Guyana, and they have to present themselves physically to do that,” he said.

Ultimately, the Ministry of Finance aims to cut an estimated 300,000 cheques by the end of 2024.

Jagdeo, last week, related that the team is on track to meet its goal of registering 300,000 Guyanese, and cutting over 20,000 cheques daily by year-end.

He further pointed out that a database is being developed during this process, which will serve as a foundation for future grants, streamlining distributions, and reducing administrative delays.

This massive undertaking, which will see more than $60 billion being injected into the pockets of Guyanese citizens, was announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Several other major initiatives were announced to provide support to households across the country, and cushion the effects of the rising cost of living caused primarily by global economic factors.