EU sees Guyana as major player in driving environmental, economic, social sustainability — Ambassador van Nes

GUYANA has emerged as a pivotal player in the global fight against climate change, according to the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, René van Nes.

Speaking recently on the Energy Perspectives Podcast about the green agenda, Ambassador van Nes emphasised the country’s strategic role in advancing sustainability and achieving global climate goals.

The EU Ambassador highlighted the EU’s strong stance on addressing climate change.

He said that European countries aim to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, which underscores the bloc’s collective commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero.

“It is the only continent in the world that has made this commitment. And this is an incredible commitment. It means that we have to work differently, live differently, transport ourselves differently, heat our houses differently, go on holidays differently, and eat differently. It is massive challenge,” Ambassador van Nes explained.

He argued that addressing the monumental challenge of climate change requires unified and collective action.

According to him, achieving climate neutrality by 2050 would be easier in Guyana since the country is a net-zero emitter.

Net-zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas that is produced and the amount that is removed from the atmosphere. “Here in Guyana, it is actually easy. You’re a net-zero emitter. Your forest actually absorbs more Co2 [carbon dioxide] than you emit as a country. That is fantastic. We should have many more countries that are like this.”

He said the EU priorities environmental conservation in Guyana. The ambassador said that over 75 per cent of the EU’s initiatives in the country are directed toward the forest sector.

This includes collaborating with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to ensure that deforestation rates remain minimal, according to him. “It’s not about putting a fence around the forest and saying, ‘No, don’t touch it.’ You want people that live there to take care of the forest, but in a sustainable way, so that they can live there and have a good life and their children and their grandchildren etc. You can use your forest but you use it sustainable.”

Guyana has a vast forest cover which accounts for over 85 per cent of the country’s landmass, a crucial carbon sink in mitigating the effects of climate change.

He also spoke about the EU collaborative efforts to protect and monitor Guyana’s biodiversity.

Ambassador van Nes noted that biodiversity is a key priority for President Dr Irfaan Ali, who has announced a Global Alliance on Biodiversity, which seeks to unite biodiversity-rich countries to develop a scalable model for environmental protection

He said that the EU is pleased with its contributions in Guyana, which involve integrating cutting-edge scientific methods with community engagement to address biodiversity conservation.

Currently, these efforts are in a testing phase, and there is confidence that the approach will lead to a strong, effective system for assessing and safeguarding Guyana’s rich biodiversity, he added.

Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 is a model framework that integrates economic growth with environmental preservation.

In closing, he outlined the EU’s approach under its Global Gateway initiative, which seeks to reshape how the EU collaborates with partner countries.

Instead of directly funding smaller infrastructure projects, such as a €10M bridge, he explained that the initiative focuses on using such funds strategically for preliminary activities like feasibility studies or environmental impact assessments.

These efforts, according to him, aim to lay the groundwork for larger-scale infrastructure projects by attracting private sector investment.

“We want to leverage our grant money to do much larger investments and we do that in big transitions like energy, climate and digital,” Ambassador van Nes added.

He reasoned that this approach is applicable worldwide wherever the EU operates, but it seems tailor-made for Guyana, aligning closely with the government’s philosophy.

He emphasised that Guyana boasts a robust private sector with a strong emphasis on driving these transitions forward.

The diplomat explained that the EU places significant emphasis on sustainability—not just environmental sustainability but also social and financial. Large investments, he stressed, must not disrupt societal balance, nor should they burden the country with debts it cannot repay.

“We [the EU] really have something to offer in terms of financial, social, and environmental sustainability that is in the interest of the people. So, it’s not just only about the big piece of infrastructure; it is about making sure that the infrastructure is working for its people. I think that relationship is very beneficial for both the European Union and Guyana.”