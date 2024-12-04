Regardless of size or location, hinterland communities will see quality investments –President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali recently affirmed that his government will continue to make investments in hinterland communities regardless of size or location.

The Head of State made those remarks at a recent event in Kato, Region Eight, where significant investments are being made.

For too long, Dr Ali said, these communities have faced challenges; however, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has sought to continuously and consistently address those issues and enhance the lives of everyone.

He added that the people of Kato and other hinterland communities deserve nothing less than the best.

President Ali said that many on the opposition benches question the investments in these areas and ask why so much money is being spent in these communities when the population is small.

“We say to them that for us, regardless of the size, the people who live there or the location they are in, they are entitled to the same quality of investment and development like anyone else on the coast or anywhere else,” President Ali declared.

Against this backdrop, he noted that Kato was on the cusp of a transformative moment that promises to uplift the community and Region Eight at large.

To this end, he went on to speak of the potential of the community to become a thriving hub for eco-tourism to attract visitors from around the world to seek authentic and sustainable experiences.

For this to happen, he remarked that there is a need for a well-rounded ecosystem to provide top-level services.

“We have to build an ecosystem that includes, proper health care, proper education, good infrastructure, a good airstrip and good facilities that would enable development of the sector,” he said.

Further, the President said that this is why these investments are not stand-alone, but are a critical link to the overall health of the economy in Kato and the wider region.

For this potential to be realised, the Head of State said strategic investments are essential in communication, healthcare and even connectivity.

Just months ago, President Ali indicated that the primary goal of the PPP/C administration is to ensure equitable development of all communities across Guyana.

He said that his administration is on a mission to bridge the country, bridge every divide and bring the people together while building prosperity in all communities.