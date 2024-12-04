President Ali to receive Wilson Award for dedication to biodiversity, climate change action

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali is set to receive the prestigious Wilson Award from the Wilson Center at its awards gala on December 5, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

The award, which is part of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Programme, recognises leaders who have made significant contributions to regional and global advancement, particularly in fields such as sustainability, biodiversity and climate change.

In an official post on his ‘X’ account, Director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Programme, Benjamin Gedan, highlighted Guyana’s vast rainforest, which covers a significant part of the country.

He noted that the government’s steadfast commitment to preserving its biodiversity and its essential role in combating climate change were key factors in President Ali’s selection for the award.

“Join us Thursday as we honour President Irfaan Ali,” the director stated,

This recognition comes as no surprise, given President Ali’s long-standing engagement with the Wilson Center.

He has led numerous discussions on Guyana’s domestic policies and their alignment with global goals, especially in areas such as food security and climate change.

His presentations have highlighted the country’s remarkable transformation from one of the poorest nations in the hemisphere to a leader in sectors such as energy and sustainable development.

Since 2009, when Guyana became the first developing country to launch such a strategy, it has managed to not only protect its forests, but to also create financial opportunities by trading carbon credits.

Through a landmark deal with Norway, Guyana received nearly US$1 billion in compensation for preserving its forests. Just last year, it sealed another major deal, selling ART-TREES credits for US$750 million.

These initiatives have shown that Guyana’s forests—part of the vast Amazon and Guiana Shield—aren’t just valuable for their biodiversity, but also for their role in fighting climate change, storing nearly 20 gigatons of carbon dioxide.

Now, with the country soon to establish an International Centre for Biodiversity in partnership with two of the world’s top universities—Harvard and Oxford— Guyana is looking to take these efforts to the next level, moving beyond carbon markets to create new opportunities for biodiversity protection.

President Ali during his address at the United Nations in September, when he launched the Global Biodiversity Alliance on the world stage, stressed the urgency of moving beyond talk and into action and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Guyana leads by example.

“Once again, the LCDS is powering our international diplomacy as a holistic, comprehensive, sustainable, resilient model for development and growth,” the President had said.

With its new global biodiversity centre, the Head of State reaffirmed that Guyana is not just protecting its forests—it’s positioning itself as a leader in global environmental policy, bringing together the best minds in academia and policy to drive real change.

According to him, for Guyana, the future is not just about economic growth—it’s about leading the way in global-conservation efforts and that’s a story the world is starting to pay attention to.

Since its inception in 1998, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars has honoured individuals who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for others.

During the gala dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, President Ali will be recognised alongside other distinguished leaders with the Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship and the Wilson Award for Public Service.

In addition to this upcoming honour, President Ali has recently garnered several other accolades. He was awarded the Caribbean Global Leader Award for 2024, when he received a record 609 votes in the People’s Choice category.

This award celebrates regional leadership and co-operation within the Caribbean community. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada also received recognition, finishing second and third, respectively.

These honours build upon a series of accolades for President Ali, including the Global Africa Leadership Award in January 2024 and the Order of Freedom of Barbados.

His achievements form part of the bedrock of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government’s commitment to raising Guyana’s profile on the global stage and fostering unity among Caribbean nations.