‘This government is serious about development’

–Prime Minister Phillips tells residents during rollout of cash-grant initiative in Region Nine

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Tuesday, led the distribution of the $100,000 one-off cash grant in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Prime Minister Phillips, accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, oversaw the distribution of hundreds of cheques to residents in the region.

He visited three main distribution sites: the Tabatinga Sports Complex, Nappi Village, and Hiawa Village. At the same time, distributions were also taking place throughout the region.

During the Prime Minister’s interactions with residents, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese.

He said: “I am part of a government that is serious about development. I’m part of a government that is serious about ensuring that you share in the prosperity of this nation.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the transformative development taking place across the country, including the construction of new state-of-the-art hospitals, increases in the “Because We Care” cash grants for children, new housing developments, and upgrades to the road infrastructure network. Lethem, he noted, has directly benefited from these initiatives.

Over the coming days, approximately 4,000 cheques are expected to be distributed. At the end of the distribution process, it is anticipated that approximately 14,000 cheques will be distributed to residents across Region Nine.

The $100,000 one-off cash grant initiative involves a four-step process, starting with a registration exercise where each community is provided with a registration schedule.

Technical teams, equipped with pre-programmed tablets, are dispatched to gather data from residents. The second stage involves verifying registrants, followed by the preparation of cheques, and finally, their distribution to eligible citizens aged 18 and above. (Office of the Prime Minister)