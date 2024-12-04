‘GDF will continuously be placed at the centre of national development’

– President Ali says, highlights push to integrate GDF more actively in infrastructure projects, disaster response, and community-building efforts

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has emphasized the crucial role the local military will play in the nation’s development, outlining the government’s vision of positioning the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the heart of the country’s national progress.

“The aim is to continuously place the Guyana Defence Force in the center of national development and to rebrand the image that some communities might have had of the Guyana Defence Force,” The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces said at a recent engagement.

The President’s comments come as part of a broader strategy to integrate the GDF more actively in infrastructure projects, disaster response, and community-building efforts across the country. He expressed confidence that this new direction would foster greater collaboration between the military and communities.

“I must say that you have not disappointed me at all, whether it’s in Grenada, whether it’s on Men on Mission, whether it’s in Karasabai, whether it’s here, you have answered the call and stood tall.”

This initiative is also a key step towards modernizing the force and showcasing its role beyond traditional defense, as it continues to evolve in line with the country’s expanding economic and social ambitions.

The GDF in the coming months is expected to spearhead several massive infrastructure projects aimed at improving hinterland connectivity, boosting the local economies of several indigenous communities.

Earlier this year, President Ali had unveiled plans for a comprehensive restructuring of the GDF to better incorporate technology, assets, and international partnerships.

He had then highlighted the necessity for a reorientation and reorganisation within the GDF to adapt to modern demands.

This strategic overhaul, he said, coincides with Guyana’s position on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, raising expectations for the country on a global scale.

In support of these strategic objectives, the government has allocated $42.2 billion to the GDF, marking an 85 per cent increase from its previous budget.

This funding is dedicated to bolstering Guyana’s defence capabilities through the procurement of two aircrafts, four helicopters, one long-range drone, and an offshore patrol vessel for the Coast Guard.

The President said that Guyana’s defence strategy is rooted in the “well-being and security of all citizens and respect for national sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, in September of this year, President Ali launched the National Defence Institute (NDI).

The goal is to establish the NDI as a ‘center of excellence’ in defense, security, and development research in Guyana and the Americas.

This vital institution will play a critical role in developing capacity and expertise within the country’s security architecture, providing world-class training to stakeholders both locally and regionally.

The centre will not only conduct academic research, but will also provide action plans and assessments for a variety of regional dangers and difficulties.

The defence institute will also undertake quarterly studies on regional challenges such as migration patterns and organized gangs that strive to destabilize societies.

Disaster preparedness and response will also receive substantial attention, as will the impact of climate change on the lives of Guyana and the Caribbean residents.

At the institute, a strong emphasis will be placed on cyber-security, security risk profiling, and gang profiling in Guyana and the Caribbean area.

“We want this to be the premier intelligence, defence, and security agency in the region. We want this institute to be the institute that will be training all our strategic thinkers in defence and security,” the President had said.