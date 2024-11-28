President Ali announces slew of infrastructural works for Vergenoegen during impromptu visit

IN his continuous dedication to improving the lives of Guyanese at the community level, President Ali, on Tuesday, interacted with residents of Vergenoegen and revealed plans for the rehabilitation of multiple streets, bridges, and drainage in the Region Three community.

Following a walkabout in the community and after listening to the residents’ concerns, President Ali made significant commitments for the development of the area.

According to him, the list of projects will include work on Thompson Street, the construction of Stelling Road, construction of Old Road, construction of the Markenday Street network sections one and two, rehabilitation/construction of Buzz Street, construction of Western Sideline Dam, construction of Quan Street, and the construction of First Cross Street (George Phillips Street).

Additionally, President Ali reiterated that the mandir, health centre, post office, and one of the community bridges will also be rehabilitated.

In addition to ensuring that the residents are satisfied with their living conditions, President Ali directed some government officials to look into the housing, drainage, and lighting issues within the community.

While urging residents to manage their waste more responsibly to prevent drainage blockages within the community, he also clarified that the blockage of the Vergenoegen koker was due to the accumulation of silt, which is beyond the authorities’ control.

“Notice that the mangroves are coming all the way through Georgetown, coming along the coast. There is something called the movement of silt, the movement of materials from the Amazon. It is a natural phenomenon that is happening now; it’s a cycle that happens every 30 years. That cycle is coming right through the coast, and that is why you have the regrowth of the mangrove, and it is coming and silt up all the kokers in these areas,” the head of state explained to the residents.

President Ali further added that they are unable to prevent the situation as it involves the sediment flowing from the Amazon.

Consequently, they have significant work ahead to desilt all of the kokers and he assured those present that the team of engineers will continue to address that.

Meanwhile, some residents expressed their concerns regarding the duration of the contractor’s work on Archer Street.

In response, the overseer of the community clarified that the project had to be paused to facilitate the removal of utility poles, which is necessary for the completion of the work. The overseer also stated that the contractor will install 40 streetlights within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In relation to the restricted water hours in the community, a representative from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) explained that the new water treatment plant, which is nearing completion, will provide a more dependable and cleaner water supply for the residents of Vergenoegen and the surrounding communities.