75 per cent of Region Eight communities now have internet access through NDMA initiative
An ICT hub in Kato Region Eight (Office of the Prime Minister photo)
SCORES of Region Eight residents are presently benefitting from the expansion of high-speed internet access across that region thanks to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), through the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

Specifically, 75 per cent of the communities in that region are now connected. This initiative according to the Prime Minister’s office is reshaping the digital landscape for residents in one of Guyana’s most remote regions.

Additionally, OPM stated that the recent efforts by the NDMA have brought reliable high-speed internet to several communities, including Kurukabaru, Kopinang, Arasawa, Sand Hill, Waipa, Kamana, Itabac, Kato, Bashvale (Yawong), Maikwak, Kaibarupai, and Kanapang.

The OPM notes that this transformative initiative is critical in bridging the digital divide in Guyana. By providing these communities with reliable internet access, the government is unlocking opportunities for education, healthcare, communication, and economic growth.

Furthermore, the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to digital services underscores its vision for a connected Guyana.

The office noted that as connectivity improves, these communities are poised to thrive in the digital age, marking a significant step forward in Guyana’s inclusive development strategy. This expansion builds upon previous installations and reflects a comprehensive approach to enhancing digital infrastructure across the region.

The NDMA, since its establishment in 1983 is responsible for the development of computerised solutions in the public sector to satisfy its information needs, develop training and manpower programmes to ensure adequately trained personnel are available for the efficient operation of computer systems, to authorise all hardware and software purchases for the Public Sector, to establish and maintain reliable communication linkages in the Public Sector in order to achieve optimal utilisation and deployment of computer resources, and to establish guidelines for the recruitment and work conditions for ICT professionals.

Generally, the NDMA aims to improve delivery of government services to the citizenry through the efficient use of information and communications technologies (ICTs); reduce digital inequality by providing access to ICTs in poor and remote communities across Guyana; improve interoperability among ministries, government agencies and commissions; harmonise government ICT operations, maintenance, training, procurement, and human resources to improve capabilities and capacities. This will result in higher efficiency and cost savings.

