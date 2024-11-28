Guyana moves to streamline document authentication with Apostille Bill

IN a move to modernise and simplify the authentication of public documents for international use, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, tabled the Apostille Bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill, formally titled, ‘APOSTILLE BILL 2024 – Bill No. 19/2024,’ was introduced by Minister Todd during its first reading, marking a critical step in aligning Guyana with global standards.

Minister Todd explained the bill is an “act to implement the Convention Abolishing the requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents done at the Hague on the 5th day of October, 1961 and for connected matters.”

The Apostille Bill proposes the adoption of a standardised system for authenticating documents issued in Guyana, eliminating the need for lengthy and costly legalisation processes when presenting these documents abroad.

When passed, the law will pave the way for smoother transactions in trade, education, and other sectors by ensuring mutual recognition of public documents among the 127 member states of the Hague Apostille Convention.

The bill will now proceed to its second reading, where it will be debated by members of the National Assembly.

If deemed necessary, it could be referred to a Select Committee for detailed review before the final reading and vote.

Once approved, the bill requires presidential assent to become law.

The introduction of the Apostille Bill is in keeping with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s commitment to reducing red tape and fostering an environment conducive to international collaboration and investment by simplifying the legalisation process for foreign public documents, as outlined in the Hague Convention.

This means that documents issued in Guyana can now be recognised in other member countries without additional legalisation, streamlining international transactions and travel.

By doing so, it enhances legal certainty and efficiency for individuals and businesses needing to use their documents abroad, therebyfostering greater international co-operation and mobility.

As of October 2024, there are 127 countries that are members of the Hague Apostille Convention, also known as the Apostille Treaty. Some of the member countries include: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, The Bahamas, and Barbados.

The Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCPIL) drafted the Apostille Convention to simplify the legalisation process.

The convention replaces the legalisation process with a certification called an apostille, which is issued by a state-designated authority.