Guyana ready to resume international adoptions

–with the recent establishment of a regulatory body to oversee the process

GUYANA is set to resume international adoptions, officially referred to as inter-country adoptions, now that it has established a central regulatory body to oversee the adoption process and ensure it complies with international standards.

As the term suggests, an inter-country adoption is when a person or couple from one country becomes the legal and permanent parent of a child from another country.

The opening of the new facility on Tuesday on Fifth Street, Alberttown, officials say, marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding children’s rights, promoting family reunification and providing a path for safe and loving adoptions.

Essentially, the Guyana Central Authority for Hague Matters, as is the agency’s official name, was strategically established, under the aegis of the Ministry Human Services and Social Security, to facilitate, whether directly or indirectly, the implementation of the 1993 Hague Convention, to which Guyana is a contracting party since 2019.

Its fundamental principles were formulated with the aim of protecting children, safeguarding the measures established to protect them against child abduction, sale, and trafficking.

As Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud observed during the opening ceremony: “In less than three years, we can finally open the Central Authority of Guyana, and resume inter-country adoption in alignment with the Hague Convention.

“This is a serious step for our country; it ensures the paramount safety of children across the length and breadth of Guyana, underscoring that as a country, as an agency, and as a ministry, we would exhaust every opportunity for local adoption.”

She was at pains to explain, however, that although a Central Authority has been established and will now allow inter-country adoptions to resume, the procedure still involves the local process where cases will be assessed by the Child Care Protection Agency (CCPA), moved to the local Adoption Board, and then to the court.

“That has not changed with regard to the legislation,” she said, adding: “However, within that construct, there is the Central Authority to assure that there is oversight, and that all the parameters that are within the Hague Convention are followed, as are the amendments to our 2009 legislation that speaks to adoption.”

Stressing the importance of ensuring that children have safety, security and stability in their lives, and stability when it comes to their future, Minister Persaud reminded her audience that the CCPA has a foster care programme that will provide this kind of temporary solution.

At this juncture, the minister seized the opportunity to urge local families to give some thought to adopting a child.

“I say families,” she said, “because once a biological family member or families express a desire to adopt children, of course those will be the ones we will look to first, because there will be some level of familiarity; and then there are the biological ties. However, once that is not there, of course the gates will be open in a very controlled way, in alignment with the legislation to those who are non-biological persons to adopt children.”

In terms of how to go about it, Minister Persaud said: “The process is a simple yet detailed one that follows the 1993 Hague Adoption Convention process, which starts with the application, followed by a child study report, approval of the applicant and child’s suitability and eligibility, High Court application, Adoption Board case consideration, the final order, the Hague Adoption Certificate, Immigration, and finally post-adoption follow-up procedures.”

Minister Persaud noted, too, that the Central Authority is an important step in any country. The Central Authority of Guyana has five members, one of them being the Minister as the Chair of the Authority, and representatives from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Health.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Central Authority Kaycina Jardine stated briefly that this is a significant step for Guyana as we seek to safeguard the rights of children by upholding the principles of the Convention, and the respective legislations. She expressed that it is only with adequate safeguards that children can reach their full potential.

For more information on the Central Authority and the adoption process, persons can visit the above address or email the Central Authority at centralauthority.gy@gmail.com or visit the Ministry’s website: mhsss.gov.gy (Faith Greene)