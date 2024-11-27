Soldier remanded on attempted murder charge

A WEST Coast Berbice solider was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he was charged with the attempted murder of his fiancé who remains hospitalised with stab wounds and chop injuries.

Philon Edwards, 26, a soldier attached to the Guyana Defence Force, and of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Mohabir.

He was charged with attempt to commit murder on Litisha Reynolds, 23, a cleaner also of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Bail was refused after the police prosecutor noted that Reynolds remains hospitalised in a serious condition. Edwards was subsequently remanded to prison.

He will return to the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court on December, 12.

Reynolds was attacked, stabbed and chopped on Friday, November 22, 2024, around 19:30 hrs at her home by Edwards, a 26-year-old corporal based at Camp Ayanganna, who resides at the same address where the incident allegedly occurred.

According to the police, Reynolds, Edwards and her five-year-old son resided at the location. On the evening in questioned, Edwards returned home around 17:50 hours and accused Reynolds of allowing her son’s father to visit during his absence.

Reynolds reportedly acknowledged that the visit did happen but clarified that there was no interaction between she and her child’s father. However, this made Edwards furious resulting in him allegedly bringing a knife from the kitchen which he held to the victim’s neck as he instructed her son to leave the premises, which he did.

It was reported by the police that Edwards then proceeded to stab Reynolds multiple times on the left side of her face, below her left eye, on her finger, and in her right abdomen. Fearing for her life, the victim attempted to evade him by running around the house.

However, Edwards then retrieved a cutlass from the kitchen and inflicted a chop wound to the victim’s left neck resulting in significant bleeding after which he fled the scene.

The police had said, that he subsequently walked into the Weldaad Police Station and admitted that he had wounded the victim after which he was promptly arrested and placed in custody.

Reynolds sought help from a relative who took her to Fort Wellington Public Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further care where she remains hospitalised in a serious condition.