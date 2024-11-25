Expanded focus for technology and innovation in agriculture

-as Guyana and India expand co-operation in agriculture

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali recently disclosed that Guyana and India will significantly expand their collaboration in critical areas of agriculture and food security, with a particular focus on rice, sugar, and the potential for corn and soya production.

This revelation was among the highlights of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s historic three-day state visit last week.

Dr. Ali at a press briefing following a closed-door meeting and the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) said strengthening of ties between the two nations, particularly in the fields of technology, innovation, and research aimed at bolstering the country’s agricultural production.

“These are areas that India is already collaborating with us on, and we have decided that, given the key nature and importance of these areas for Guyana and regional development, we will further expand our co-operation,” President Ali stated during a recent press briefing.

India has long been a partner in Guyana’s agricultural sector, offering technical support and expertise.

India has also committed to supporting Guyana’s sugar and rice industries. This will include not only infrastructure development but also an enhanced focus on human resources and technical assistance to ensure the industry’s sustainability and growth.

The President highlighted the importance of research and development as a cornerstone of all these efforts. “And important to all of this is research and development, the use of technology and innovation in agriculture,” President Ali noted.

India’s achievements in agricultural technology and innovation have set a global benchmark, and the country has established itself as a leader in this field.

“India has distinguished itself among all our global competitors in this area,” President Ali remarked, underscoring the significance of the partnership.

Meanwhile, at a later press briefing, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs explained that these areas of collaboration would see the Indian government providing expertise in capacity building and technology.

“We have offered to them areas like using drones, digital farming, farm mechanisation, soil testing,” he told reporters.

The Indian official also highlighted the existing collaboration in millet production.

“Guyana has really been a star in using millets to address food security needs, so that is one area [in which] we will continue our collaboration,” he added.