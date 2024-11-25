Suriname celebrates 49 years of independence, partnership with Guyana

-Minister Teixeira shares plans for bilateral initiatives spanning infrastructure, energy, food security

DIPLOMATS, dignitaries and special guests, on Saturday, got a taste of Suriname as the country celebrated its 49th Independence anniversary with a cultural showcase.

The event which was held at the Pegasus Hotel, featured vibrant displays from some of Suriname’s finest poets, musicians, artistes, and a fashion show showcasing the work of the country’s top designers.

Hosted by the Suriname Embassy in Guyana, the event also served as a reminder of the 48-year-long collaboration between the two nations.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, delivered a powerful message of partnership on behalf of President Dr Irfan Ali, highlighting plans for bilateral initiatives in infrastructure, energy, and food security.

In her address, Minister Teixeira praised the relationship between the two nations and the positive impact it has had on both.

Furthermore, the sizeable gathering was told that the two countries aim to deepen ties through infrastructure development, particularly with regards to the construction of the Corentyne Bridge, which is expected to significantly impact trade between Guyana and its Dutch counterpart. “The construction of the Corentyne River Bridge represents a transformative step in physically integrating our infrastructure. This landmark project will facilitate the greater movement of people, goods, and services between our countries, serving as a catalyst for economic growth and fostering deeper cultural exchanges,” said Minister Teixeira.

The two nations also plan to collaborate in the emerging oil and gas sector.

Minister Teixeira shared that beyond petroleum, both countries are exploring renewable energy solutions. “As emerging oil producers, Guyana and Suriname have a historic opportunity to collaborate on joint ventures and forge private sector partnerships in the oil and gas industry. Beyond petroleum, there is immense potential to work together on renewable energy projects and energy trading to ensure cleaner, more affordable energy solutions for both nations,” she stated.

With both nations prioritising food security, they are working on developing shared agricultural networks to reduce food imports. “With our combined wealth of arable lands and abundant freshwater, we are well-positioned to meet not only the food demands of our own populations but also to significantly contribute to the food security of our Caribbean neighbours. By optimising agricultural production and investing in agro-processing and distribution networks, our countries can become the breadbasket of the Caribbean, reducing dependence on imports and ensuring sustainable food systems in the region,” she said.

The connection between the two countries runs deep, with both sharing a rainforest. As two of the most environmentally focused countries in the region, Guyana and Suriname have discussed ways to monetise and develop this shared natural resource.

Speaking on sustainability, the Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana, Ms. Liselle Blankendal, shared insights on the possibilities of collaboration, stating, “Beyond economics, Suriname and Guyana are united in our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. We proudly stand as two of the world’s few carbon-negative nations, absorbing more carbon than we emit.”

Meanwhile, Chair of the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), Dr. Vishnu Doerga, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The partnership between Guyana and Suriname holds immense benefits, and together we can create economies that enable the free movement of goods, services, and people. This collaboration sets an example for the entire region and can inspire even greater integration within CARICOM.”

Minister Teixeira also outlined several other areas where the two nations plan to collaborate, including the eradication of crime inclusive of human trafficking, and the adoption of more sustainable practices, with Guyana seeking to implement some of Suriname’s sustainability initiatives.

Looking ahead, both nations are eagerly anticipating Suriname’s hosting of the International Business Conference (IBC) 2025 which is expected to see some 100 Guyanese businesses in attendance.