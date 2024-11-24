More income, economic benefits for Mainstay/Whyaka

–with new cassava, water facilities

THE Mainstay/Whyaka Village Council has taken a significant step towards self-sufficiency with the opening of a cassava and water facility. The momentous occasion was marked by a simple ceremony on Saturday morning in the village.

The new cassava agro-processing facility will produce garlic-flavoured cassava bread, quiches, local fruit beverages, and other cassava-based products, while the water purification facility will supply bottled water to the community and tourists alike.

The agro-processing facility was funded by the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) and implemented by the UNDP, while the water purification facility was financed by the Government of Guyana.

During the event, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Gerardo Noto, emphasised the importance of the project for the community. He expressed UNDP’s satisfaction in partnering with the village council on this sustainable initiative, highlighting its community-driven approach and the strong leadership of women.

“Many women in the community were very active in this project,” Noto remarked. He explained that the initiative focuses on training, smart agriculture, and integrating.

Noto further shared that UNDP has also been supporting the establishment of ICT hubs in various communities to enhance technology, which can be leveraged for marketing purposes.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, expressed her passion for agriculture and tourism, emphasising Mainstay/Whyaka’s steady growth. She noted that while Guyana is rapidly developing across all sectors, government intervention has brought significant improvements to local communities.

De Silva stated, “These facilities will generate income and bring economic benefits. Our community is well-known for tourism, and many tourists are visiting.” Member of Parliament, Yvonne Pearson, described the occasion as historic for her community.

“The facilities fulfil a longstanding desire for the village,” Pearson said. She explained that the cassava facility will produce cassava bread and cassava flour, supporting the local bakery.

“We are creating jobs and enhancing economic development. This is one way to prosper economically. Today, we can have our own bottled water—it’s part of our dream,” Pearson stated, adding that the progress seen in Mainstay/Whyaka is the result of support from the government and various agencies.

Toshao Marsha Williams shared her joy at the progress the initiatives bring to the village, emphasising their role in boosting tourism and preserving traditional practices. She highlighted that women were trained to prepare garlic-flavoured biscuits, beverages, and cassava-based products, including casareep. The village, she said, aims to integrate its cultural heritage into a tourism package that will encourage farmers to increase production.

“We will continue to develop our village and help drive the mandate of our president. To all those who played a role, we are very thankful,” Williams said.

Councillor Lesawn Innis praised the opening of the facilities as a symbol of the community’s commitment to progress, health, and economic growth. She noted that the cassava factory would bolster the village’s economic prospects, while the water purification facility would ensure every household has access to clean and safe water, promoting healthier living.

“These facilities are more than just structures—they represent a shared vision for a brighter, healthier, and more prosperous future for us all,” Innis declared.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by a child from the village, assisted by Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, Regional Executive Officer, Susan Saywack, UNDP Representative, Gerardo Noto, Toshao Marsha Williams, and other residents.