A LANDMARK initiative has seen 325 small contractors from Linden sign contracts worth $4.2 billion to upgrade community roads.

The signing ceremony, held at the Watooka Guest House on Saturday, follows the completion of a pre-qualification process last week, and is part of the government’s nationwide community road improvement initiative.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hailed the event as historic, noting its potential to transform Linden and enhance the lives of thousands of residents. The PM explained that though the initiative is part of the PPP/C government’s current-day transformative efforts, it also dates back to the administration’s term in office in 1992.

“We won the elections, and we are delivering the goods and services promised to the people. And we will continue to bring development to you the people of Linden, and the people of every region in this country,” he stated, reiterating the government’s longstanding commitment.

The Prime Minister urged contractors to deliver quality work, emphasising that improved roads will enhance Linden’s appeal as a tourism destination. Moreover, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill described the initiative as a game-changer for small contractors, offering them opportunities to grow within the industry.

The newly-introduced rating system enables contractors to secure projects without competitive bidding, thereby ensuring equitable access.

“You are in the pot. So, this phase we will start with 325, and then we will do an analysis; maybe within a matter of days or a week, we may sign on some more,” the minister pointed out.

In addition to the $4.2 billion allocated for community roads, Minister Edghill highlighted that $8.8 billion has been invested in Region 10 for road works. This does not include transformative projects such as the Soesdyke-Linden Highway rehabilitation project, or the construction of the new US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge.

The minister disclosed that earlier this year 26 major projects, valued at $1.2 billion, were awarded through competitive bidding in Linden, with several already completed or nearing completion. Bids were also launched for the construction of an asphaltic concrete road in Noitgedacht, with work expected to commence soon.

Meanwhile, the minister outlined strict rules for contractors, including mandatory testing of roads to ensure they meet the required 4500 PSI strength. PSI, or Pounds Per Square Inch, measures the strength of concrete after it has been cured, specifically indicating its compressive strength.

Contractors whose work fails to meet these standards are required to redo the project or risk having their contract cancelled without being paid. To promote transparency, contractors and engineers must introduce themselves to communities before the commencement of work and provide project details and a bill of quantities. This particular measure aims to involve residents in the monitoring process and to ensure projects meet the specified standards.

Contractors were warned against subcontracting or selling their contracts to third parties. Such practices, Minister Edghill said, would lead to their immediate disqualification. (DPI)