News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Starlink must pay taxes if licensed to operate in Guyana – GS Jagdeo
Vice President of Guyana and General Secretary for the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo
Vice President of Guyana and General Secretary for the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

General Secretary for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, stated that Starlink must pay taxes if it is granted a license to provide internet services in Guyana.
Discussions regarding the potential licensing of Starlink remain in the early phase as the government evaluates an agreement with the company’s owner, Elon Musk.

“I know that Starlink is seeking a license in Guyana to provide internet services. That is being actively considered by the government of Guyana” Dr Jagdeo said during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

While acknowledging the ongoing discussions with Starlink, GS Jagdeo emphasised the importance of the company being fully licensed and adhering to all tax laws. He further noted that some people are illegally bypassing tax requirements by personally importing equipment and providing internet.

The GS stated that “currently, many people are bringing in the dishes themselves, installing them, and avoiding taxes, which is unfair to the other companies providing similar services”
According to Section 5 subsection 2 of Guyana’s Corporation Tax Act, if a non-resident company conducts trade or business in Guyana, all profits made in Guyana are chargeable to corporation tax.

Dr Jagdeo’s statements follow recent discussions between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and billionaire Tech mogul Elon Musk.

During those talks, Musk expressed his intentions to invest in Guyana technological sector, as it provides a gateway to economic enhancement through digitisation and modernization.
The government is actively exploring numerous pathways to further develop Guyana’s profitable and rapidly expanding tech sector, while ensuring prosperity for Guyana’s economy.

Notable efforts include, the plan for an e-school model and progress in developing an electronic patient management record system. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.