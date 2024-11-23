Region Two residents complete tour guide training to boost tourism sector

TWENTY-FIVE residents from Region Two have successfully completed a three-day tour guide training programme, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Held at Jaigobin Hotel 2 in Henrietta, the workshop focused on equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver high-quality tours that promote the region’s unique attractions.

The training aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of the roles and responsibilities of tour guides while emphasising self-awareness and effective communication. Facilitator Darren Sills, Business Support Officer at the GTA, explained that the programme covered itinerary planning, delivering engaging commentaries, and discovering personal guiding styles.

“Guides are communicators who promote their region and country,” Sills noted. “This training helps participants become more effective speakers, retain visitors’ interest, and deliver informative and enjoyable tours.”

This session marked the fourth tour guide training conducted in Region Two this year, highlighting the GTA’s dedication to building capacity in the tourism sector.

Another facilitator, Paul Waldron, emphasised that the training addressed a range of topics, including visitor analysis, commentary preparation, and the importance of quality service. Participants received certificates of participation, marking the first step toward becoming licensed tour guides. Waldron added that the trainees would engage in further continuous training to refine their skills and ensure professional growth.

Participants described the training as a transformative experience. Joel Fredericks, a resident of Mainstay/Whyaka who offers boat tours, shared his gratitude: “I was happy to be part of the training. It was very educational, and I’m glad it included participants from various coastal communities. It boosted my knowledge, and I’m grateful to the Guyana Tourism Authority for the opportunity.”

The programme underscores the GTA’s commitment to empowering local residents and enhancing the tourism sector in Region Two. By providing essential training, the initiative not only improves the quality of tours but also strengthens the region’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.

As the tourism industry continues to grow, the GTA’s efforts to develop skilled tour guides are crucial to ensuring visitors experience the rich culture, history, and natural beauty that Guyana has to offer.