Gov’t Ministries, agencies participate in OSH workshop to promote workplace safety

THIRTY employees from 15 government ministries and agencies recently completed a comprehensive three-day Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) workshop aimed at fostering a culture of safety and health in the workplace.

The initiative was designed to equip participants with the essential knowledge and skills to promote workplace safety across various sectors.

The workshop, held at the Training and Development Department’s Training Complex, was led by Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health Officer Mr. Roydon Croal. It was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department and the Ministry of Public Service’s Training and Development Department.

Participants delved into a range of critical OSH topics, including the Introduction to Occupational Safety and Health, Workplace Hazards, Occupational Safety and Health Act, Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee, Occupational Safety and Health Policy, Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems, Workplace Inspections, and Accident Prevention and Investigation.

The workshop featured engaging short videos, practical exercises and discussions aimed at empowering attendees to actively contribute to creating and maintaining safe work environments.

The workshop saw the participation of representatives from various government entities, including the Office of the President, Guyana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Education, Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Guyana School of Agriculture, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Prison Service, Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Bureau of Statistics, Region Three Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Food and Drugs Department.

This training underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing workplace safety, and ensuring the well-being of employees across all sectors. By equipping public sector employees with the necessary skills, the workshop aims to create safer and healthier work environments, which contribute to increased productivity and the overall welfare of the workforce.

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department continues to prioritise worker safety, and is dedicated to implementing policies that protect employees in all sectors, further demonstrating the government’s focus on creating a safe, sustainable working environment in Guyana.