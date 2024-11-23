News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Traffic enforcement operations target motor lorries, minibuses, and hire cars
Drone shot of motor lorries along the Beterverwagting Public Road, stopped by traffic ranks for various offences
Drone shot of motor lorries along the Beterverwagting Public Road, stopped by traffic ranks for various offences

THE Guyana Police Force intensified traffic enforcement operations across Regional Division 4C on Thursday, November 21, and Friday, November 22, 2024, targeting motor lorries, minibuses, and hire cars. These exercises aimed to address violations related to goods transportation, public safety, and compliance with road regulations.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh during the traffic enforcement explaining to a driver the reason he was stopped. He encouraged him to adhere to traffic regulations

On November 21, a targeted operation focusing on goods and public transportation vehicles yielded the following outcomes: Prohibition of tinted glass: 19 cases; Maintenance of motor vehicle: 10 cases; Obscured ID mark: 6 cases; Unlicensed driver: 4 cases; Breach of insurance: 4 cases; Failure to carry owner’s name and address on motor vehicle: 3 cases; Failure to wear seatbelt: 3 cases; Breach of condition of prescribed fitness: 2 cases; Window blinds: 2 cases; Faulty packing of load: 1 case; Unlicensed motor vehicle: 1 case; Unladen weight violation: 1 case; Failure to carry ID mark (front): 1 case; and amendment to entry: 1 case.

The enforcement operation is part of a daily initiative conducted in each regional police division to promote road safety and adherence to traffic laws.

On November 22, from 8:45 hours to 13:00 hours, traffic ranks conducted a similar exercise on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara. The operation focused on minibuses, lorries, and hire cars, with an emphasis on tinted windows, faulty packing, and other violations.

The exercise resulted in: Window blinds: 40 cases; Prohibition of tinted glass: 17 cases; Breach of condition of prescribed fitness: 3 cases; and overloaded minibus: 1 case.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh noted that these traffic enforcement activities are part of a sustained effort by the Guyana Police Force to address traffic violations and ensure safer roads for all users.

He noted that these exercises are conducted daily across all regional divisions, targeting a wide range of offences to enhance compliance and public safety.

Motorists are encouraged to adhere to traffic regulations, as the police remain steadfast in their commitment to reducing road-related offences and improving the safety and efficiency of transportation systems across Guyana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.