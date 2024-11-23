Traffic enforcement operations target motor lorries, minibuses, and hire cars

THE Guyana Police Force intensified traffic enforcement operations across Regional Division 4C on Thursday, November 21, and Friday, November 22, 2024, targeting motor lorries, minibuses, and hire cars. These exercises aimed to address violations related to goods transportation, public safety, and compliance with road regulations.

On November 21, a targeted operation focusing on goods and public transportation vehicles yielded the following outcomes: Prohibition of tinted glass: 19 cases; Maintenance of motor vehicle: 10 cases; Obscured ID mark: 6 cases; Unlicensed driver: 4 cases; Breach of insurance: 4 cases; Failure to carry owner’s name and address on motor vehicle: 3 cases; Failure to wear seatbelt: 3 cases; Breach of condition of prescribed fitness: 2 cases; Window blinds: 2 cases; Faulty packing of load: 1 case; Unlicensed motor vehicle: 1 case; Unladen weight violation: 1 case; Failure to carry ID mark (front): 1 case; and amendment to entry: 1 case.

The enforcement operation is part of a daily initiative conducted in each regional police division to promote road safety and adherence to traffic laws.

On November 22, from 8:45 hours to 13:00 hours, traffic ranks conducted a similar exercise on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara. The operation focused on minibuses, lorries, and hire cars, with an emphasis on tinted windows, faulty packing, and other violations.

The exercise resulted in: Window blinds: 40 cases; Prohibition of tinted glass: 17 cases; Breach of condition of prescribed fitness: 3 cases; and overloaded minibus: 1 case.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh noted that these traffic enforcement activities are part of a sustained effort by the Guyana Police Force to address traffic violations and ensure safer roads for all users.

He noted that these exercises are conducted daily across all regional divisions, targeting a wide range of offences to enhance compliance and public safety.

Motorists are encouraged to adhere to traffic regulations, as the police remain steadfast in their commitment to reducing road-related offences and improving the safety and efficiency of transportation systems across Guyana.