PM Modi applauds Indo-Guyanese contributions to country’s development

INDIA’S Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the significant contributions of Indians to the development of Guyana.

During a cultural programme at the National Cultural Centre on Thursday, PM Modi acknowledged the role of the Indian community in various sectors, from politics and business to culture and education.

He praised the enduring bond between India and Guyana, emphasising how the Indian community’s hard work and commitment have greatly influenced the socio-economic landscape of Guyana.

Guyana boasts a large population of Indo-Guyanese descendants.

He highlighted the significant role that people of Indian origin have played in the nation’s development, citing the achievements of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and former presidents Donald Ramotar, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, and Dr Cheddi Jagan.

“They are all ambassadors of the Indo-Guyanese community. Many Indo-Guyanese made an impact on academics, arts, music and medicine. Our commonalities provide a strong foundation to our friendship. Three things in particular connect India and Guyana deeply: culture, cuisine and cricket,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi went on to underline the importance of cultural exchanges between the two countries, which continue to foster mutual understanding and respect.

He noted that the annual Diwali and Phagwah celebrations in Guyana, which have become a significant event for both the Indian diaspora and the wider population, serve as a testament to the vibrant Indian cultural influence in the country.

PM Modi emphasised: “Despite being oceans apart, [Guyana’s] cultural connections with modern India is strong. I can feel this… Both India and Guyana are proud of our niche and diverse culture. We see diversity as something to be celebrated and not just tolerated.”

He remarked, “The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly,” emphasising that it is more than just a sport; it is an integral part of both Guyana and India’s identity.

PM Modi also referenced renowned Indo-Guyanese cricketers such as Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Rohan Kanhai, and Alvin Kallicharran. “The people of Guyana are well-wishers of India. You have been closely watching the progress being made in India. India’s journey over the past decade has been one of speed and sustainability. In just 10 years, India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest economy. And soon, we will become the third largest [economy],” the Indian leader said, as chants of “Modi” rang out from the gathering.

Ties between India and Guyana continue to grow on the diplomatic and economic fronts.

Both nations are advancing cooperation in field like energy, technology, defence, trade, pharmaceutical, agriculture and education.

In recent years, Guyana has seen remarkable economic growth, primarily due to the burgeoning oil industry, which has attracted international attention. India has been one of the key partners in helping Guyana explore avenues for diversifying its economy, with India offering support in areas such as agricultural development, infrastructure, and education.

Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana were established in 1965 and have been founded on shared values, cultural ties, and a commitment to mutual prosperity.