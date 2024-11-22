India to support Guyana’s sugar production yield

INDIA has pledged its assistance to enhance the productivity of Guyana’s sugar sector, focusing on improving sugar cane yields.

“The sugar sector is more on the productivity side rather than on the industry side, so we will assist with improving the yield of sugar cane,” said Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs at a Thursday press briefing concluding India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day State visit to Guyana.

Guyana, which has faced challenges in its sugar production, welcomes this support, hoping it will help revitalise the sector, and ensure the long-term viability of its sugar exports.

This collaboration strengthens the ties between India and Guyana, building on their longstanding relationship in agriculture and trade.

With India’s expertise, Guyana hopes to reclaim its position as a leader in sugar production in the Caribbean, while also ensuring more sustainable and profitable farming practices.

Already, several technical personnel from India have been assisting the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in its ambitious endeavours to fully mechanise its operations to improve efficiency and production.

In a recent interview, Dwarka Bahadur, GuySuCo’s Technical Director detailed the company’s mechanisation drive, emphasising the challenges and strategic plans to adapt to changes in field operations.

“What we are doing at this particular juncture at GuySuCo is to ensure that whatever those strategic changes that are implemented in the field, we have a parallel development plan to ensure that we can cope with those changes,” the technical director said.

He highlighted the need for innovation and learning from global practices, particularly from Cuba and India. Bahadur noted that while mechanisation will increase efficiency, it will also require significant capital investment.

Traditionally, the sugar industry was set up for manual operation or intensive labour. Through mechanisation, the sugar corporation is seeking to boost its production, and advance its factory operations to be more sustainable and efficient.