GDF’s human assets being exposed to enormous opportunities – President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has said that as the transformation of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) continues, its human assets are being continuously exposed to tremendous opportunities that propels their personal growth and that of the country.

The Head of State made these remarks during a recent event where he addressed veterans and emphasised that a deliberate strategy had been crafted to move the GDF forward.

Dr Ali said that this carefully crafted strategy is not only ensuring the sovereignty of the country but it is also ensuring that in the building out of the Guyana Defence Force the human assets remain the centre of investment.

He noted that this is why the human assets in the GDF today are exposed to historical opportunities for training and better working conditions, among other things.

“That is why our human assets in the Guyana Defence Force today are exposed to enormous opportunities, historical opportunities in international training, education, access to degree and post-graduate programmes, better working conditions, improved welfare…,” he said.

President Ali said that the investments in all of these areas are being made to ensure that officers not only look forward to a long and enjoyable time as veterans but also to ensure that they enjoy the dignity of that service and retire with dignity.

This he said is what the government is investing in.

Earlier this year, President Ali announced that GDF would undergo a comprehensive restructuring to enhance its technological and strategic capabilities and build the human resource capacity there.

At that time, he stressed the necessity for reorientation and reorganisation within the force to adapt to modern demands.

Dr Ali said that with the types of assets that are being invested in, there will be a need for structural changes.