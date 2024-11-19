‘A significant step forward’ -Figueira lauds progress made in Linden under PPP/C gov’t

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira has applauded the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government for the transformative developments in Linden, including the allocation of over 600 house lots, and the pre-qualification of contractors for $7 billion worth of road projects.

“This $7 billion injection into our local economy will undoubtedly provide a major socio-economic boost for Lindeners and others across the region… This will create jobs, and foster collective regional development. I do not take credit for what the government is doing; I am simply happy it is being done for our people,” the outspoken Figueira said in a statement released on Sunday.

The $7 billion road project pre-qualification, led by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, will enable local contractors to upgrade 165 roads across Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice).

Some of Figueira’s colleagues and members of his party have in the past accused the government of neglecting Linden and Region Ten which are considered opposition strongholds, and stymieing progress.

At the housing event, which formed part of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s ‘Dream Realised’ initiative, 600 house lots were allocated to residents at the New Wismar Housing Development.

Figueira, present at both events, noted the importance of these efforts at improving the quality of life for Region Ten residents, which he said “represent a significant step forward in responsiveness by the government”.

Figueira, who engaged with hundreds of residents at the housing event, highlighted his advocacy for addressing housing concerns and land regularisation.

“I ensured that every concern raised by residents about house lots was brought to the attention of Minister Susan Rodrigues…I am pleased to report that she personally addressed each issue I presented, both in previous discussions and on the ground during the event,” he said.

The MP also shared details of his proposal to develop a new 400-acre housing site to meet the growing demand for house lots in Linden.

He explained that Minister Rodrigues has since committed to assessing the area for its viability.

The parliamentarian also commended the government for its positive response to calls for the regularisation of squatting areas in the township.

“I spoke to President Ali directly, highlighting the need for regularising several squatting communities so residents could gain ownership of lands they have occupied for years. His words of commitment to getting it done were made to me, and the minister has confirmed that this process is already underway,” Figueira said.

While welcoming the infrastructural developments, Figueira signalled the need for more expansive investments in Region Ten, particularly in industrial estates and port facilities.

“While I am pleased with the construction and upgrading of roads, I look forward to seeing broader and more sustained infrastructure investments that can catalyse the economic growth of our town and region,” he said.

He also called for greater urgency in completing delayed projects, including the Bayrock Synthetic Track, and the MSC Multipurpose Stadium.

“These projects have received more than enough monies in annual budgetary allocations since 2020, yet they continue to lag behind. Lindeners, and especially our athletes are eagerly awaiting access to these facilities to optimise their full potential,” Figueira said.

Despite political differences, Figueira acknowledged the government’s responsiveness to his advocacy efforts.

“I commend the minister for her responsiveness,” he said, referring to Minister Rodrigues’ swift action on housing issues.