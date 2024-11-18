Quarrel between couple ends in suspected murder/suicide

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of Thagewante Motie, a 28-year-old female of Guyanese-Indian descent, of Supply Squatting Area, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

She was seriously wounded, chopped to the neck and arm at about 21:00hrs on Thursday at her home and was admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she died at about 16:00hrs on Saturday while receiving treatment in the recovery room, police said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as Uram Doorbassa, also known as ‘Anil’, a 26-year-old Labourer from Belmonte, Mahaica, ECD, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after chopping the victim.

He died on Friday while receiving treatment at the GPHC.

“Police investigations indicate that at about 21:00hrs on Thursday November 14, 2024, the suspect and victim had an argument in the victim’s yard. The suspect eventually used a cutlass and chopped the victim twice, once on the neck and the other on her arm.

“The suspect eventually drank a poisonous substance and they both were admitted at the GPHC where they later succumbed,” the police statement said.