Hinterland residents reducing fuel use as more households turn to solar power

SUPPORTED by the government, residents from across several hinterland and riverine communities have been reducing fuel use as more households are now turning to solar power.

Through the Hinterland Solar Home Installation Programme, solar panels have been distributed to several communities providing many with sustainable sources of electricity.

“We have received solar panels six months back and its beneficial to all the residents in Rukumuta Village. It is very useful to the children of our households. They can study at nights, do their assignments and even wake up in the morning and do their assignments and homework,” a resident from Rukumuta Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) recently shared during an engagement with officials.

The woman shared that residents have not been purchasing generators or fuel and most households rely on solar panels.

“The resident are not focusing on buying any fuel or buying generator for homes since the government has helped us a lot.”

Meanwhile, a massive project aimed at upgrading the water systems in Region Nine is underway. Works have already commenced on this project and once completed several communities will have access to safe potable water.

“The project has started, and it is almost completed, and we are very thankful to the Government of Guyana and also the collaboration of GWI from Lethem.”

The resident explained that prior to this project, several residents were accessing gravitational water, which was not often safe for residents to use for household purposes.

Another resident shared that most recently there has been a lot of concentration placed on the development of hinterland communities.

According to the man, in the community of Karasabai where he resides, several projects are underway to develop the health, education and recreational sectors.

Currently construction is underway to build the village’s first secondary school and health facilities are also being upgraded.

“So far a lot of concertation has been placed into indigenous communities and more so especially Karasabai in health, education and sports,” the man shared.

Just like Rukumuta, several households in Karasabai have also benefitted from the government’s solar panel programme.

Aside from the many education, health and sports initiative, the distribution of solar panels has been a significant benefit.

He noted that many are now able to have access to lights and electricity.

“If this can be an ongoing programme that would be really nice for persons that now building their house, for those who don’t have.”

He however lobbied for more sporting initiatives, highlighting the potential for many indigenous youths to participate in sporting activities.

“I would like to advocate that more effort, more focus being made in sports in the hinterland areas. We would have seen focus being made a lot in the coastal areas in term of sports and we can get a little bit more,” he added.

Sharing similar sentiments, another resident pointed out that several indigenous communities are presently undergoing tremendous development.

According to the Karasabai resident, he is particularly excited about the construction of the village’s first secondary school.

“In the earlier days, our children had to travel far and then you had to spend money and get people to take care of them.”

While welcoming all the projects and new initiatives being implemented, the man noted that many young indigenous youths will be among the beneficiaries.