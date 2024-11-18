Guyana’s progress linked to implementation of strategic, comprehensive plans and programmes – Minister Walrond

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has said that Guyana’s significant economic growth is a testament to the strategic and comprehensive plans and programmes that have been implemented so far.

Walrond made this remark while address a sizeable gathering at the GuyExpo 2024 opening ceremony where she stated that the theme, “Guyana on show, the Fastest Growing Economy,” was meant to showcase the remarkable economic progress made as a nation, especially in critical sectors.

The minister noted that patrons would have seen the creativity and resilience of the people across sectors and products that have grown through generations along with those that have evolved into internationally known brands.

The minister emphasised that the aim was to put on display examples of the businesses that showcase the healthy double-digit growth rates in the non-oil sectors that have been seen in the four years that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has been in office.

Walrond told the gathering that the economic report for 2024 confirmed a real GDP growth of 49.7 per cent in the first half of the year.

She added that this growth included robust growth of 12.6 per cent in the non-oil economy, which includes sectors such as agriculture, fishing, mining farming and construction among others.

“This progress is a testament to the strategic and comprehensive plans and programmes implemented to stimulate private sector growth,” she expressed.

Further to this, she remarked that equipping the world’s fastest-growing economy requires investing in human capital, especially young people.

She added, “In this regard, you will be aware that our government continues to invest heavily in our educational sector by providing learning resources and improved facilities that foster their academic advancement and entrepreneurial development.”

Minister Walrond said that closely related to this is the agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship programme that is designed to encourage young people to establish agribusinesses.