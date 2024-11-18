Gov’t improving access to student loan write-off programme

-Finance Minister urges persons to apply as soon as possible

AS the government continues to aggressively implement its Student Loan Write Off Programme, additional measures to improve ease of access to the initiative by prospective beneficiaries were announced today by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

This is according to a press release issued on Sunday in which Minister Singh urged persons to submit their applications as soon as possible, so as to facilitate timely processing of the applications in the interest of ensuring that all eligible persons benefit from the write off of their outstanding student loans.

In his announcement regarding the additional accessibility measures for the Student Loan Write Off Programme, the minister outlined that fully online submission of applications is now possible through the Ministry of Finance website at https://studentloanwriteoff.gov.gy/apply/new.

According to the release, he said that drop boxes for hard-copy submission of application forms will be placed at all 10 Regional Democratic Council offices countrywide with immediate effect, as well as the Ministry of Education at 26 Brickdam, and at the University of Guyana Tain Campus, Berbice.

Further, applicants may also mail in their applications via any post office to the Student Loan Agency. Persons are advised to address their envelopes to: Student Loan Agency, PO Box 101544, Georgetown, and state their names and addresses aback of the envelope, the release said.

Application forms will also be available at all RDC and NDC offices countrywide

“Eligible applicants are reminded that they can still download the application form via the Ministry of Finance’s website on this link: https://finance.gov.gy/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Student-Loan-Application-Form-2024-Final.pdf.

“The hard copy of this form can also be submitted to the Student Loan Agency at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen,” the release.

It added that it would be recalled that in May of this year, the government announced its Student Loan Write Off Programme. In keeping with its manifesto commitment to deliver free education by 2025, in October President Irfaan Ali also announced that by January 2025, tuition fees at the University of Guyana will be abolished.

Further, tuition fees at all government technical and vocational training institutes will be abolished, including the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, the Guyana School of Agriculture and the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

This expanded measure is slated to benefit over 3,000 additional persons and also forms part of government’s broader initiative to enhance human capital development to reduce inequality and improve access to education to every Guyanese citizen.

The minister further encouraged persons to utilise all the training opportunities the government has made available to upgrade and uplift their skills so as to enable them to fully take up the wide range of available job opportunities across the country, and further contribute and benefit from the unprecedented growth and transformation of the economy, the release added.