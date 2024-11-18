‘One Guyana’ initiative being embraced, is driving economic and social prosperity

-national guide for progress, unity set for 2025 launch, President Ali says

RECOGNISING the unifying power of the “One Guyana” concept, President, Dr Irfaan Ali shared his vision for a future where all Guyanese, regardless of backgrounds, have access to opportunities for economic prosperity, quality healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

The Head of State during a recent media engagement emphasised that the “One Guyana” initiative is more than just a political platform; it has become a cultural and psychological force binding the nation together.

“All over this country, the brand has become so important that people are embracing it culturally,” President Ali said, noting the widespread support for the concept across all sectors of society. “They are embracing it through sports, through religious sentiments. So, it has become, now, psychologically a concept that has brought a level of awareness to every Guyanese.”

President Ali also stressed that the core of “One Guyana” is not just about bridging differences, but is also about ensuring that every citizen can achieve prosperity. ” One Guyana is not only about bridging the divide based on our differences. It is about one platform through which every Guyanese can have a prosperous life,” he said.

“How we get every Guyanese to own their own home? How do we get every child to have equitable and safe access to quality health care? How you get quality access to education, access to quality infrastructure? All of that is embodied in what ‘One Guyana’ constitutes.”

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, President Ali reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in society, stating that this approach is key to ensuring that every citizen benefits from the nation’s growth.

In an effort to further promote the “One Guyana” vision and its significance to the nation’s history and future, the President announced plans to launch a comprehensive national guide next year.

“I’m going to launch something next year, a full Guyana manual that traces the historical evolution of our society and looks at what the ‘One Guyana’ concept entails. You will have a full reading on it,” he shared.

“But when you want to look at it in a very superficial way, you will see how important the brand is… the One Guyana concept must be part of what they want to do. And that alone tells you something—that tells you that this is something that we as a people are embracing.”

With the “One Guyana” initiative now firmly entrenched in the national consciousness, President Ali’s vision is one of a united, thriving nation where every citizen enjoys the benefits of Guyana’s development, with a focus on fairness, equality, and progress for all.

“[It is] the success of how our people lives is improving and how [the] comfort of our people is enhanced through the investments we are making.”