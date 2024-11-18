GuyOil records overwhelming response at first GuyExpo

THE Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) is recognised as a market leader in high quality petroleum products including Super 95 motor gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and Castrol lubricants.

It is Guyana’s largest petroleum distribution company that imports, stores and distributes petroleum products in wholesale and retail quantities throughout Guyana.

Guyoil has a retail network of 56 service stations and three industrial storage facilities in all three counties and is conveniently positioned to meet the fuel needs of organisations nationwide. The company supplies Super 95 gasoline, low sulfur diesel, ultra-low sulfur diesel, kerosene and Castrol lubricants.

At GuyOil’s booth at GuyExpo 2024 was Lynne Layne, Retail Sales Executive who told the Guyana Chronicle that the response to their booth has been overwhelming with the main attraction being the ‘spin the wheel’ feature to win prizes.

She stated that scores of people have been gathering at their booth to secure a spot to win something after having a chance to spin the wheel.

Layne said that the prizes up for grabs included umbrellas, key chains, openers, tumblers, pouches, free fuel, lubricants, free car wash, notepads and pens among other things.

She reported that it is their first-time having a booth and participating in the GuyExpo event. She said she feels encouraged by the fact that many people wanted to know more about their services and products.

Layne pointed out that the experience has been rewarding, as seeing the smiles and reactions on the faces of people who had won prizes was priceless. Additionally, the hunger for information was indeed refreshing, she added.

The GuyOil executive noted that they sell gasoline along with branded Super 95, their best-seller, as well as, two types of diesels (ULSD and LSD) which are both environmentally friendly. She informed this publication that they are the only company in Guyana that sells these products.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) refers to diesel fuel containing less than 15ppm sulfur and there are multiple benefits to the engines that uses this type of fuel, she said.

Layne reported that GuyOil is a local company and all the sales goes back into our economy to foster the development of human resource and the country.

“GuyOil is here to stay. It is a household name noted for its high-quality products and services across the country, a local branded company which is the sole distributor of Castrol lubricants,” she said.

Layne related that GuyExpo 2024 is the place to be to showcase products and services. She said it is also a way to give back to the people and a very good experience for the company and its staff.

This publication was also told that the GuyOil Aviation Services Inc. (GASI) was established in 2015 and is a subsidiary of the Guyana Oil Company Limited.

Its operations involve the importation, marketing and distribution of Jet-A fuel. GASI operates from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Providence terminal, East Bank Demerara.

GASI holds the International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification, underscoring its commitment to meeting international standards and best practices in the aviation industry, ensuring the highest quality and safety in importation, marketing and distribution of Jet-A fuel.