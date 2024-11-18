Facilitating wealth creation requires robust investments- President Ali

-makes no apologies for ensuring public infrastructural projects are accelerated

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has recently highlighted that there is a critical link between robust investments being made in the country and wealth creation.

The Head of State touched on this late last week while addressing the opening ceremony of GuyExpo 2024, where he noted that by focusing on human-resource development, people are enabled to achieve and contribute to the economy.

Outlining his government’s vision for empowering citizens, President Ali stated that wealth creation begins with, “investing in people; equipping them with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to thrive in a growing, modern economy.”

He added that the holistic development of citizens through affordable housing, accessible healthcare and quality education not only uplifts individuals, but transforms them into empowered citizens who can seize new opportunities and drive the spirit of enterprise.

“Wealth creation requires a forward-looking perspective, one that values and welcomes both local and foreign investment as a catalyst to economic transformation,” President Ali said.

In this regard, he added that it is not about being myopic or fearful of outside influence, but about understanding that investors take on significant risks to help build various industries’ infrastructure and workforce.

He said: “These investments lay the groundwork for a more dynamic economy, one that creates jobs, enhances our skills base and modernises key sectors.”

Dr Ali also noted that when the role of investors is appreciated and one recognises that they are bringing capital expertise and opportunities that often wouldn’t be possible otherwise, discouraging investments through misinformation or malicious criticism only sets us back.

Meanwhile, he indicated that central to the government’s vision for economic growth is the expansion and modernisation of public infrastructure.

Dr Ali underscored the necessity of robust investments in areas such as roads, schools, healthcare facilities, drainage systems and bridges and added, “Facilitating wealth creation requires robust investment in infrastructure.

“These are the pillars of an environment that enables enterprises to thrive, connecting people to markets, knowledge, and opportunities,” he expressed.

Defending his administration’s aggressive push for public infrastructural projects, the President disclosed, “That is why I make no apologies for ensuring that our public infrastructure projects are accelerated, embraced, and delivered on time every single day.”

According to him, this requires consistent efforts and strong, bold leadership which the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration is ready and willing to provide every day.