PM Phillips underscores security and development at Dornier HAL-228 aircraft commissioning

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips underscored the holistic and strategic vision of the government during the commissioning ceremony for two additions to the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Air Corps Fleet.

The two Dornier HAL-228-201 aircraft, which were purchased from India earlier this year, were officially commissioned on Sunday at Air Station London, Timehri, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips described the commissioning as part of a broader vision of development.

“This commissioning isn’t happening in isolation. It’s part of a larger vision by the Government of Guyana to transform our Defence Force into a modern, versatile institution capable of addressing an evolving range of challenges.”

He noted that over the past years, this vision has taken shape through several key initiatives, including the acquisition of advanced rotary-wing aircraft, the Enhanced Domain Awareness Exercise with Southcom, and the upcoming construction of a new GDF headquarters.

According to the Prime Minister, the two Dornier HAL-228 aircraft bring advanced capabilities to the GDF, enhancing Guyana’s ability to address pressing challenges such as border security, disaster response, and medical evacuations in remote regions.

“The modernisation of our GDF is a strategic necessity and a national imperative. With an expanded air fleet, the GDF is better positioned to address these challenges. This investment in our military infrastructure ensures that we are prepared to safeguard our sovereignty and the safety and well-being of every citizen. Moreover, a strong defence force is a vital partner in national development,” the PM was quoted as saying.

The commissioning also underscores the growing strategic partnership between Guyana and India.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Prime Minister Phillips stated: “This moment is significant as it coincides with a major strategic milestone in the partnership between Guyana and India. These aircraft, and the broader framework of cooperation they represent, stand as a tangible outcome of the dialogue and shared vision…”

The Prime Minister also thanked the Government of India for its continued support to Guyana. He said, “Your support has been instrumental in strengthening our GDF and, by extension, our nation. We look forward to building on this partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration in the future.”

Addressing citizens directly, Prime Minister Phillips reiterated that the aircraft acquisition lends to the Government’s commitment to national security and development.

“To the people of Guyana, let today be a reminder that your government is working tirelessly to build a stronger, more secure country. Every step we take is aimed at creating a nation that is safe and full of opportunities,” he said

The ceremony was attended by the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia; High Commissioner of India to Guyana, HE Dr Amit Telang; Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan; Heads of the Joint Services; senior GDF officers; representatives of the civil aviation authority; and representatives of the aircraft manufacturers, the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).