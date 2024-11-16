First-time Friday night market at Leonora a huge success

THE inaugural Friday Night Market at Leonora has been hailed as a huge success, in that it fulfills the vision of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Announced just last Friday, the event saw an overwhelming turnout, with residents from across Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) showing strong support for local farmers and vendors.

The market was a collaborative effort that brought together the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Region Three Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and the Interim Management Committee for the Leonora Market. Each of these stakeholders worked tirelessly to bring the event to life, ensuring that it ran smoothly and met the needs of both vendors and patrons.

The outcome has been nothing short of positive, with the market offering a platform for local farmers to showcase and sell their produce, while also providing a space for vendors to connect with the community. The event highlighted the importance of supporting local agriculture and small businesses, thereby contributing to the broader economic development of the region.

Residents expressed their appreciation for the initiative, citing the Friday Night Market as a welcome addition to their community. Many emphasised the convenience of having access to fresh produce and locally-made goods at the end of the work-week, as well as the vibrant atmosphere created by the gathering.

The success of this event marks a promising start, with plans for future Friday Night Markets expected to continue. With the continued support of the government and local stakeholders, the market has the potential to become a staple in Leonora’s social and economic landscape.