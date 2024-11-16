East Bank Demerara to benefit from upgraded water supply network

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has launched a transformative infrastructure project aimed at significantly upgrading water transmission and treatment systems along the East Bank Demerara corridor.

The initiative promises to improve treated water coverage and service quality for thousands of residents between Eccles and Timehri, ensuring long-term water security and sustainability for the region.

The extensive project, executed by eight local contractors, includes the installation of new transmission mains and the construction of a state-of-the-art water treatment plant. These upgrades are expected to benefit communities that previously relied on raw water supplies, enhancing both accessibility and quality.

As part of this major initiative, new transmission mains are being laid between Eccles and Timehri to create a more reliable and efficient water distribution system. Once completed, these mains will extend treated water services to several underserved communities, addressing longstanding challenges with water quality and supply reliability.

In addition, GWI is constructing a cutting-edge water treatment facility in Caledonia, which will serve residents from Craig to Soesdyke. This facility, coupled with the drilling of a new well in Caledonia, will significantly boost the region’s water supply while improving water pressure in numerous communities.

GWI is also upgrading existing water treatment plants in Eccles, Covent Garden, Grove, and Timehri to expand their treatment capacity. As part of this effort, new wells have already been installed at Eccles and Covent Garden, with another nearing completion in Grove.

The comprehensive scope of this project reflects GWI’s commitment to sustainable solutions that align with Guyana’s broader developmental goals. By investing in modern infrastructure, the company aims to provide residents with reliable access to clean, treated water while addressing the growing demands of a rapidly developing region.

GWI has assured the public of its dedication to transparency, keeping residents informed of progress throughout the project. Recently, the company’s CEO conducted an inspection of the ongoing works at the Caledonia Water Treatment Plant, which is nearing completion.

These upgrades mark a significant step forward for water infrastructure along the East Bank Demerara corridor. Once finalised, the project will deliver lasting improvements in water distribution and treatment, ensuring that communities benefit from dependable access to clean water for years to come.

Residents can look forward to enhanced water quality and a robust system designed to meet the region’s growing needs, making this initiative a cornerstone of sustainable development in Guyana.