Tourism Guyana unveils third edition of its Magazine at GuyExpo 2024
Left to Right: Tourism Guyana Director, Heimant Ram, watches on as Guyana Tourism Authority Director, Kamrul Baksh, collects the first copy of the new Tourism Guyana Magazine from Tourism Guyana’s Lesa Flemming. Faiz Yamin (second from right) and Neilon Dias (right) also display copies of the new magazine
GUYANA’S rich culture, history, and natural wonders are highlighted in the newly unveiled third edition of the Tourism Guyana magazine, launched on Thursday at the Guyana Exposition and Trade Fair (GuyExpo) 2024. The magazine, a collaboration between Tourism Guyana (TG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), promises to captivate readers with its vivid portrayal of the country’s diverse landscapes and experiences.

The cover of the latest edition showcases the stunning Pelu Palu Fall, located in the remote Kopinang of Region Eight, an area famed for its picturesque waterfalls and untouched natural beauty. The cover was revealed by Lesa Fleming, Co-Founder of Tourism Guyana and Co-Owner of the publishing house Creative Marketing Company (CMC), alongside Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority.

Fleming spoke passionately about the journey of bringing the magazine to life. “The experience of putting together this edition was both challenging and fulfilling,” she said. “We are thrilled to offer this latest copy of Tourism Guyana to patrons, investors, tourists, and others at GuyExpo.”

The magazine offers a collection of personal stories from writers who have ventured into the heart of Guyana’s hinterland. It features explorations of the Wailang Pelu, Pelu Palu, and Kopinang waterfalls in Region Eight, adventures through the capital city of Georgetown, scenic trips through the Savannahs, visits to historic ruins, eco-friendly activities, and highlights from the Caribbean Premier League, the region’s largest sporting party.

Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for the new edition, praising the magazine for its exceptional representation of Guyana’s tourism product. “The iconic cover page truly captures the essence of deeper, experiential adventure, and the articles inside offer valuable insights into our tourism offerings,” Baksh commented.

He also emphasised the global reach of the publication, noting that copies of the magazine are distributed not only at local events but also at major trade shows worldwide. “The magazine is a great tool to promote Destination Guyana internationally, with many visitors at trade fairs resonating with the stories and experiences shared,” Baksh added.

In addition to showcasing Guyana’s natural beauty, this edition of the Tourism Guyana magazine also pays tribute to the Indigenous people of Guyana’s rainforest, who are integral to the protection of the country’s wildlife and ecosystems. It also honours the late Dave Martins of The Tradewinds band, an icon whose music transcended generations and cultures across the Caribbean region.

Free copies of the magazine are currently available at GuyExpo and will be distributed to the public in the coming weeks, offering a glimpse into the vast and varied landscapes of Guyana, a destination rich in history, culture, and natural allure.

