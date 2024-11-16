West Demerara Regional Hospital employees engage in workplace safety training

EIGHTEEN employees of the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three, are participating in a two-day Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee Training Programme aimed at enhancing workplace safety and health practices.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, the training is being held at the hospital’s conference room and is facilitated by Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Ms. Maxean, alongside Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Erica Forte and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) officers, Mr. Nicholas Chetram and Mr. Alesh Cummings.

The programme focuses on key safety topics, including: The benefits of NIS for employees, and legal obligations to report workplace accidents and occupational diseases to NIS.

This initiative is specifically designed to equip members of the hospital’s Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee with the knowledge and skills needed to fulfill their responsibilities under Chapter 99:06 of the OSH Act. Participants are being trained to perform safety inspections, investigate workplace incidents, and implement measures to manage or eliminate hazards effectively.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the training is both interactive and practical, enabling participants to confidently apply their learning in real-world situations. By fostering a culture of safety, the programme aims to reduce workplace accidents and promote healthier working environments.

Upon completion of the training, participants and the hospital will receive two-year certifications, reaffirming their commitment to upholding safety standards.

This initiative underscores the Ministry of Labour’s ongoing efforts to enhance occupational safety across Guyana’s workplaces, ensuring employees are well-prepared to address risks and maintain a secure environment for all.