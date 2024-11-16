News Archives
Guyana, Jamaica explore new avenues for Private Sector Partnerships
President Dr. Irfaan Ali shares a toast with High Commissioner of Jamaica to Guyana, HE Natalie Campbell-Rodrigues (Office of the President photo)
His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali accepted the Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Guyana, HE Natalie Campbell-Rodrigues, at a simple ceremony this week at the Office of the President.

During a brief meeting following the ceremony, the Head of State highlighted ways in which the CARICOM nations can amplify relations, including partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

He also spoke of Guyana’s development drive in food security, trade, technology (including the Guyana Digital School) and the country’s ambition to become global leader in climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd was also present.

 

